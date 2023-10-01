Avneet Kaur’s Hilarious Reaction to a Fan’s Mom Goes Viral

Indian actor Avneet Kaur is widely popular on social media, known for her talent and her interactions with fans. Recently, Kaur went live on Instagram and spoke to her fans through the video request feature. However, a funny incident occurred during one of these interactions that has now gone viral.

In a video that has been circulating on the internet, Kaur can be seen expressing her gratitude to a fan for creating a fan page dedicated to her. Just as the fan was about to end the Instagram Live session, his mother intervened and asked in Hindi, “Who is she?”

Kaur was taken aback the mother’s question, and her reaction has left many in splits. The video has garnered a lot of attention on Twitter, with fans sharing their hilarious reactions. Indian moms are known for their candid and often savage comments, and this incident is no exception.

Avneet Kaur gained recognition for her appearance on the reality show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. Since then, she has had various acting roles in television serials and films. Her breakthrough performance was as Princess Yasmine in the TV series Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Kaur also made cameo appearances in several Bollywood films before making her big debut in the movie “Tiku Weds Sheru” alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Fans of Avneet Kaur can’t get enough of her funny and down-to-earth personality, and this incident has only added to her charm.