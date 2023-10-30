New Adam McKay Film “Average Height, Average Build” Coming to Netflix

Netflix continues its fruitful partnership with filmmaker Adam McKay as they join forces once again for the production of his next movie, “Average Height, Average Build.” The film stars an impressive cast including Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, and Robert Downey Jr. Here’s what we know so far.

Unlike his previous movie, “Don’t Look Up,” McKay will not only be directing but also writing this new black comedy premise with a political corruption theme. The plot follows a cunning serial killer, Stephen Lewis Deesner (played Robert Pattinson), who enlists the help of a lobbyist named Michele Strunk (Amy Adams) to change laws in his favor. As a result, he becomes a cause celebre, while a retired cop named Coleman “Cole” Lannum (Robert Downey Jr.) remains relentless in his pursuit to bring him to justice.

The star-studded cast doesn’t end there. Danielle Deadwyler portrays Franny Kollet, a young reporter covering the story, and Forest Whitaker plays Ronny Bengham, another serial killer with a hidden dark side. The film features several other intriguing characters, such as the Governor of Indiana, Peter Whallen, Lilly Lannum, Gary Shateworth, Rep. Cuellas, Charles Benin III, and Tim Lascher. Meryl Streep’s potential involvement in the role of Annabel Jexson remains uncertain.

Originally scheduled to begin filming in the summer of 2023, the production of “Average Height, Average Build” has been delayed due to ongoing strikes actors. Filming will take place in Boston, adding an atmospheric backdrop to the thrilling narrative.

While Netflix hasn’t announced an official release date, given the filming start date and the platform’s packed release schedule, it is likely that the movie will hit screens in late 2024 or possibly 2025.

As anticipation builds for “Average Height, Average Build,” let us know in the comments below whether you’re looking forward to this exciting new film from Adam McKay.