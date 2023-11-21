New Celebrity Lineup Announced for MegaCon 2024 in Orlando

The highly anticipated MegaCon 2024 in Orlando is set to be a star-studded event, with a new lineup of celebrities confirmed to attend. One of the most exciting additions is actor Paul Bettany, known for his roles as Jarvis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Vision in “The Avengers” films. Bettany’s portrayal of these iconic characters has earned him a dedicated fan base, and his appearance at MegaCon is sure to be a highlight for attendees.

Joining Bettany at the convention will be a host of other talented actors and actresses. Danny Trejo, known for his roles in films such as “Machete” and “The Book of Boba Fett,” will be in attendance, as well as Cary Elwes, famous for his role as Westley in “The Princess Bride.” Also confirmed to appear are Robin Wright from “House of Cards,” Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan from “Charmed,” Keith David from “The Thing,” and Juliette Lewis from “Natural Born Killers.”

In addition to the impressive lineup of on-screen talent, MegaCon 2024 will also feature renowned voice actors. Maile Flanagan, known for her work in “Naruto,” and Colleen Clinkenbeard, recognized for her contributions to “My Hero Academia,” will be present at the convention. These voice actors may not be as familiar faces, but their work has brought beloved animated characters to life.

MegaCon is an annual event that celebrates all things “fandom,” including science fiction, comics, anime, gaming, and cosplay. The four-day festival offers a range of activities and attractions, including celebrity Q&As, photo ops, meet-and-greets, autograph sessions, cosplay competitions, merchandise vendors, gaming zones, and a dedicated play area for kids.

The convention will take place from February 1st to 4th, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. Tickets for MegaCon 2024 are available for purchase, with various options to choose from. Prices range from $25 for a single-day pass to $179 for the “ultimate fan” package, which includes exclusive merchandise and additional perks.

Fans attending MegaCon are encouraged to express their creativity through costumes, with cosplaying being a popular activity at the event. However, it’s important to note that weapons are not allowed, and certain costume props may need to be inspected security.

MegaCon 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of pop culture and offers a unique opportunity to engage with their favorite celebrities and immerse themselves in the world of fandom.

FAQ:

Q: Who is the main celebrity guest at MegaCon 2024?

A: Actor Paul Bettany, known for his roles as Jarvis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Vision in “The Avengers” films, will be the main celebrity guest at MegaCon 2024.

Q: What other celebrities will be at MegaCon 2024?

A: Other celebrities confirmed to appear at MegaCon 2024 include Danny Trejo, Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Keith David, and Juliette Lewis.

Q: What is MegaCon?

A: MegaCon is a four-day festival that celebrates all aspects of “fandom,” including science fiction, comics, anime, gaming, and cosplay. It features celebrity guests, Q&As, autograph sessions, cosplay competitions, and more.

Q: When and where is MegaCon 2024?

A: MegaCon 2024 will take place from February 1st to 4th, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Q: Can attendees wear costumes to MegaCon?

A: Yes, attendees are encouraged to wear costumes and cosplay at MegaCon. However, weapons are not allowed and certain props may need to be inspected security.