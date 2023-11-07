Taraja’s Tragic Accident and Funeral Arrangements

Taraja Ramsess, known for his role as a stuntman in the Avengers franchise, tragically lost his life in a car accident along with three of his children. Prior to the accident, Taraja had posted a photo on Instagram, surrounded friends, after a workout session at the gym, expressing his enthusiasm for staying fit.

The fatal collision occurred when Taraja’s pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on an exit ramp in Dekalb County, Georgia. Taraja was driving with all of his children at the time of the accident. Sadly, his newborn baby Fugibo and 13-year-old daughter Sundari were killed instantly. Taraja’s 10-year-old son Kisasi was placed on life support but, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries a few days later. Taraja’s three-year-old daughter, who sustained severe injuries, is currently receiving medical care and is expected to recover.

Lisa Wilson, Taraja’s heartbroken partner, took to Instagram to announce the funeral arrangements for Taraja and their children. The funeral service, known as Janazah, will be held at The Atlanta Masjid on Sunday at 2 pm. Lisa shared a poignant black and white photo alongside the announcement.

Taraja’s mother, Akili Ramsess, also shared a tribute on social media, expressing her devastation at the loss of Taraja, Sundari, and Fugibo. She described Taraja as a loving and talented individual who had an immense love for his children. Akili remembered his sense of humor, his passion for martial arts, motorcycles, and filmmaking.

To provide support for Taraja’s family during this difficult time, several GoFundMe pages have been set up to assist with funeral costs. The pages have already raised a significant amount, with contributions totaling $123,838 (£99,692).

The accident has left Taraja’s friends, family, and fans in deep mourning as they remember his remarkable talent and the love he had for his children. Taraja’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

