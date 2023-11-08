The League: A New Approach to Dating and Networking with LinkedIn Integration

With nearly 2,000 dating apps in France, one might wonder if there is still room in the market for more. However, global dating giant Match Group continues to deploy its galaxy of apps in the French market. Following the launch of Hinge a few months ago, it’s now the turn of The League to try and woo French singles with an approach that should appeal to entrepreneurs and other players in the tech ecosystem.

The League differentiates itself leveraging LinkedIn profiles to facilitate connections that align with users’ professional aspirations. This unique feature sets it apart from other dating apps that primarily rely on platforms like Facebook or Instagram. LinkedIn, according to founder Amanda Bradford, provides a more authentic glimpse into people’s lives. “LinkedIn displays much more information than any other social network. My generation started to withhold information from Facebook, and the Generation Z hardly uses it anymore. And even if they do, they don’t use it to showcase their work or studies. It just doesn’t make sense. Therefore, I realized that Facebook would become a worse source of data than LinkedIn. I understood that LinkedIn would actually be the best way to gather information about someone. That’s why we asked our users to sync their LinkedIn profiles with the app. It creates a deeper, more authentic connection,” explains Bradford, who launched The League in 2015 after working at Salesforce and Google.

Beyond connecting people with busy professional lives who share similar lifestyles, The League stands out embracing “slow dating” as its approach. Unlike apps that allow endless swiping, The League only presents three profiles per day. Users can review these profiles and return the next day for more matches. The aim is to alleviate the mental burden of dating apps and make the process more enjoyable. The algorithm works to show users only those who align with their preferences, addressing a common issue within the industry.

In addition to the free daily profiles, The League offers a premium option that provides additional features, such as a video speed dating session every Sunday evening and an interactive map that displays nearby matches fitting the user’s criteria at local bars or restaurants. Bradford also aspires for The League to go beyond being just a dating app, offering networking opportunities allowing users to join professional groups.

With its unique approach, The League aims to conquer Europe, starting with France and the UK at the end of this year, following its acquisition Match Group, the owner of Tinder and Meetic, last year. Paris and London are the initial target cities, given their thriving entrepreneurial activity and vibrant tech startup scenes. According to Bradford, being in Paris is crucial for any serious dating app as it is the city of love, comparable to the necessity of being in New York if you’re operating in the United States. The company already has some presence in Paris from previous events and beta testing, and it benefits from Match Group’s expertise and marketing budget in Europe.

While The League primarily targets entrepreneurs, finance professionals, and those in the healthcare industry in Paris, it has plans to expand beyond the capital. The app aims to connect people who lead busy lives and don’t want to spend excessive time searching for a partner. By creating a platform tailored to their needs, The League aims to facilitate meaningful connections in a world where finding a compatible match can be challenging.

