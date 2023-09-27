Meta Introduces AI Avatars for More Fun Conversations on Messaging Apps

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, aims to enhance conversations on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger introducing AI avatars with unique personalities and areas of expertise. These avatars are brought to life celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, and MrBeast, making interactions more enjoyable and engaging.

During the Meta Connect conference, Meta revealed its plans for artificial intelligence. One of these initiatives is Emu, an alternative to Midjourney that can create stickers for Instagram and WhatsApp. Another is Meta AI, a new competitor to ChatGPT and Google Bard.

With Meta AI, the company envisions creating avatars based on the same technology. Each avatar will have its own nickname, expertise, and personality, making conversations feel more personal and fun. According to Meta, there are currently 28 AI avatars available for messaging on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, each with their unique story.

In other words, Meta AI generates virtual friends that give the impression of interacting with familiar individuals. But there’s more to it!

To bring these avatars to life, Meta has enlisted celebrities to lend their faces to the characters. During a virtual role-playing game demonstration, Mark Zuckerberg showcased an avatar named Dungeon Master, portrayed Snoop Dogg. While the technology is impressive, it’s worth noting that the rapper’s face appears as a thumbnail and reacts with a few facial expressions in response to user interactions. This limited level of interaction may not provide the best immersive experience for an epic adventure.

Despite the current limitations, it’s possible that future iterations of the technology will enable voice interactions with the avatars, enhancing the overall experience. Currently, the AI avatars are in beta and available in the United States.

These AI avatars, with their unique personalities and celebrity associations, aim to revolutionize how users engage in conversations on messaging apps. It remains to be seen whether this vision will resonate with users and become a popular feature.

