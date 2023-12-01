WhatsApp Introduces “Secret Codes” for Enhanced Privacy

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and has recently introduced a new feature called “secret codes” to further enhance the security of sensitive conversations. This new feature offers an even more effective way to hide confidential discussions compared to the existing locking functionality.

To provide some context, WhatsApp launched locked conversations earlier this year. Essentially, this feature creates a folder within the app that can only be accessed after authenticating with the smartphone’s unlock code. However, one limitation of this feature is that it immediately notifies anyone opening WhatsApp that there are hidden conversations, as the locked discussions folder is displayed in the inbox (albeit requiring unlocking). Furthermore, if someone has access to your unlocked smartphone, they can automatically access the locked folder. With secret codes, your secrets will be better protected.

Secret codes offer several significant advantages for securing sensitive discussions. Firstly, the codes needed to access hidden conversations are different from the smartphone’s unlock code. Additionally, secret discussions do not appear in the inbox, and users must enter their secret code in the search bar to access them.

WhatsApp now offers users a choice between two methods for securing conversations. Users can either opt to use the “locked conversations” directory or choose the more radical and discreet option. “You can hide the locked conversations folder from your conversation list, making it accessible only entering your secret code in the search bar. The choice is yours – you can still choose to display them in the list. Locking a conversation is now as simple as long-pressing on it instead of accessing its settings,” explains the messaging service.

Unfortunately, this functionality may not be immediately available on all smartphones. WhatsApp has stated that while the rollout begins today, global availability is expected in the coming months.

FAQ:

Q: What are secret codes in WhatsApp?

A: Secret codes in WhatsApp are a new feature that allows users to hide sensitive conversations using a different code from the smartphone’s unlock code.

Q: How do secret codes enhance privacy?

A: Secret codes ensure enhanced privacy making hidden discussions invisible in the inbox and requiring users to enter a separate code to access them.

Q: Can I still use the locked conversations feature?

A: Yes, WhatsApp still offers the locked conversations feature for protecting sensitive discussions. Users now have the choice between locked conversations and secret codes.