Avature Announces Integration with LinkedIn Recruiter for Enhanced Talent Management

Avature, a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) software, has unveiled its latest integration, LinkedIn CRM Connect. This integration combines Avature’s Candidate Relationship Management (CRM) system with LinkedIn Recruiter, providing talent professionals with a streamlined recruiting workflow and access to up-to-date candidate insights.

The integration, available exclusively to LinkedIn Recruiter seat holders, aims to simplify the talent acquisition process and help recruiters save time while building talent pipelines. It will be available for early customer adoption December 2023 and for general customer adoption in January 2024.

Avature has been at the forefront of strategic sourcing and recruitment marketing for the past 15 years, establishing itself as a market leader in the candidate relationship management space. This integration is part of Avature’s commitment to innovation and ensuring that customers have access to cutting-edge technology to succeed in a competitive talent market.

Dimitri Boylan, Founder and CEO of Avature, highlighted the benefits of this integration, stating, “This integration enhances their team’s collaboration, increases efficiency, and better supports the modern marketing-based recruiting practices enabling a high-touch candidate experience.”

The collaboration between Avature and LinkedIn, which began in 2015, has consistently delivered enhanced service offerings for talent acquisition teams. Avature ATS customers have already adopted the Recruiter System Connect integration, which allows for seamless switching across systems and provides real-time candidate insights. Now, Avature CRM customers and LinkedIn Recruiter seat holders will have access to similar benefits.

Scott Roberts, LinkedIn’s VP of Business Development, expressed his enthusiasm for expanding the integration with Avature, stating, “We’re thrilled to expand our talent integration offerings with Avature to now include their CRM. The integration will simplify workflows between our products, ensuring reliable candidate insights when it matters most and ultimately elevating the effectiveness of candidate outreach.”

Avature is a highly configurable enterprise HCM SaaS platform that serves as a comprehensive solution for talent acquisition and talent management. With offices around the world, Avature boasts over 110 Fortune 500 clients in more than 164 countries. Their innovative technology brings consumer-grade internet technology and digital innovation to human resources departments globally.

