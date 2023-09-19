The Cast of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Remake

Netflix is bringing back the beloved animated TV show, Avatar: The Last Airbender, in a live-action remake. Despite the original creators leaving the project, Netflix is investing heavily in the show, and the cast reflects that. Let’s take a look at the main cast members announced so far.

Gordon Cormier has been cast as Aang, the Avatar and the protagonist of the series. Aang is the only person who can control all four elements: Air, Fire, Water, and Earth. Cormier, a relatively unknown actor, perfectly suits the role with his youthful appearance and skills in skateboarding and parkour.

Kiawentiio and Ian Ousley will play the roles of Katara and Sokka, respectively. These siblings from the Southern Water Tribe join Aang on his journey. Kiawentiio, in her breakout role, brings wisdom and waterbending skills to her character, while Ousley provides comedic relief as the non-bending Sokka.

Dallas Liu takes on the role of Zuko, the Crown Prince of the Fire Nation. Zuko embarks on a mission to capture Aang to regain his honor. Liu, a skilled actor and martial artist, has previously appeared in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The Fire Nation cast includes Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, the powerful and tyrannical ruler, and Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, a stoic and determined villain. Elizabeth Yu portrays Azula, Zuko’s power-hungry sister, while Paul Sun-Hyung Lee brings wisdom and an affinity for tea to the character of Iroh, Zuko’s uncle. Momona Tamada plays Ty Lee, Azula’s innocent and optimistic friend.

With a diverse and talented cast, the live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender is highly anticipated. Netflix aims to bring the magic and complexity of the original show to life once again.

