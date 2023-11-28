Transforming the Face of Train Driving: A Template for Success in Promoting Diversity

In a groundbreaking effort to revolutionize the predominantly male field of train driving and bolster female recruitment, Avanti West Coast partnered with Cubaka and Mischief PR to execute an innovative PR and social media campaign. Their mission was clear: double the number of female applicants, improve consideration of train driving as a viable career option for women, increase visits to the job application page, generate positive PR amidst strikes and schedule disruptions, and boost engagement on Avanti West Coast’s social channels.

Strategy:

1. Shattering Stereotypes:

Avanti West Coast and its partners aimed to challenge the prevailing notion of train driving as a male-dominated profession. To accomplish this, they unveiled a striking mural at Euston station featuring Karen Harrison, one of the UK’s pioneering female train drivers. Karen’s story of resilience in the face of harassment and her tireless advocacy for women’s rights in the transport industry served as a powerful catalyst for transforming perceptions.

2. Clearing the Path for Progress:

Working closely with Avanti West Coast’s HR and recruitment teams, the campaign identified key obstacles preventing women from successfully applying for train driving positions. To address these barriers, they extended the application window launching the campaign a month before and implemented modifications to make the application process more female-friendly. Additionally, they introduced an industry-first recruitment chatbot, providing potential female candidates with valuable information and support.

3. A Conversational Approach:

Recognizing the importance of an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere, the campaign developed a light-hearted chatbot called “Meta” as the initial interview for applicants. Hosted Avanti West Coast’s own Rebecca, the chatbot focused on assessing the key qualities necessary for a successful train driver. This unique approach not only facilitated engagement but also ensured that applicants had another relatable representation during the recruitment process.

Results:

The resounding success of the campaign not only met but far exceeded all expectations. Avanti West Coast, Cubaka, and Mischief PR have provided a blueprint for success in challenging industry norms and promoting diversity in the workplace. By spotlighting female role models, streamlining the application process, and fostering inclusive conversations, they have paved the way for a more equitable and inclusive future in the field of train driving.

FAQ:

Q: How did Avanti West Coast transform the perception of train driving as a male profession?

A: They showcased the inspiring story of Karen Harrison, one of the UK’s first female train drivers, through a giant mural at Euston station and shared her experiences of overcoming harassment and advocating for women’s rights in the transport industry.

Q: What steps did Avanti West Coast take to make the recruitment process more female-friendly?

A: They collaborated with their HR and recruitment teams to identify and address key obstacles for women in the application process. This included extending the application window and introducing an industry-first recruitment chatbot to engage and inform potential female candidates.

Q: What were the outcomes of the campaign?

A: The campaign surpassed expectations, doubling the number of female applicants, improving consideration of train driving as a career for women, increasing visits to the job application page, generating positive PR, and boosting engagement on Avanti West Coast’s social channels.