Avanci Launches Avanci Video to Simplify Tech Licensing for Video Streaming Companies

Dallas-based patent platform Avanci is expanding its services to tackle the complex world of tech licensing for video streaming companies. Avanci Video will offer a comprehensive collection of essential patents for popular video technologies, including AV1, H.265 (HEVC), H.266 (VVC), MPEG-DASH, and VP9. With over 25 licensors already onboard, Avanci Video aims to provide a singular, affordable platform for internet streaming companies to adopt the latest technologies, ensure high-resolution content delivery, and enhance the overall streaming experience for subscribers.

The rapid global expansion of streaming services has made managing tech licensing across different regions and countries increasingly challenging and costly. Netflix, for instance, recently faced a setback when it was banned from using HEVC in Munich, Germany, following a complaint Broadcom. This highlights the need for a simpler and more streamlined approach to tech licensing in the video streaming industry.

Avanci Video aims to address these challenges offering a centralized platform where streaming companies can access necessary patents and negotiate licensing agreements. By doing so, Avanci hopes to reduce the financial, energy, and material costs associated with running streaming operations. The platform also invites companies that own patents essential to video standards to contact them for potential licensing opportunities.

While Avanci’s patent platforms may simplify the licensing process for some streaming companies, it is not without its limitations. In a previous instance, Avanci introduced a collection of essential ATSC 3.0 patents for its Avanci Broadcast platform. However, when LG, a prominent smart TV maker, discovered that it could obtain ATSC 3.0 patents from Constellation Designs at a lower cost, it chose not to license from Avanci.

Avanci Video offers a promising solution to the licensing challenges faced video streaming companies. With a wide range of essential patents available and an aim to provide a seamless experience for both companies and subscribers, Avanci hopes to establish itself as a leading player in simplifying tech licensing for the video streaming industry.

Definitions:

1. HEVC (H.265): A video compression standard commonly used for high-quality content delivery.

2. AV1: A new open video coding format that provides efficient compression without sacrificing video quality.

3. MPEG-DASH: A streaming protocol that allows for adaptive bitrate streaming of multimedia content.

4. VP9: A video codec developed Google, designed to provide high-quality video compression for web-based media.

