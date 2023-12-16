Meta Faces Lawsuit Over Unauthorized Use of Books in AI Training

A recent lawsuit has been filed against Meta Platforms, accusing the company of using pirated books to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models without obtaining proper consent from the authors. The consolidated filing brings together two separate lawsuits filed comedian Sarah Silverman, author Michael Chabon, and other renowned writers.

Last month, a California judge partially dismissed the Silverman lawsuit, allowing the authors to amend their claims. However, the new complaint against Meta includes chat logs that provide compelling evidence of the company’s awareness that its use of the books may infringe upon US copyright law.

In these chat logs, a Meta-affiliated researcher discusses the procurement of the dataset in a Discord server. The conversation reveals that Meta’s legal department was consulted regarding the legality of using the book files as training data for its AI language model, Llama.

Tech companies have faced numerous lawsuits for utilizing copyright-protected works to build AI models. These lawsuits could have a significant impact on the future of generative AI, as successful cases may lead to content creators being compensated for the use of their work.

Meta’s release of Llama, its large language model, has garnered attention in the AI software market. The platform provides a list of datasets used for training, including a section called “the Books3 section of ThePile,” which allegedly contains over 196,640 books.

Llama 2, the latest version of Meta’s AI model, is currently available for free for organizations with fewer than 700 million monthly active users. This offering has raised concerns among competitors like OpenAI and Google, who charge for the use of their models, as Meta threatens to disrupt their dominance in the market.

As the lawsuit progresses, it will undoubtedly shed light on the regulations and ethical considerations surrounding the use of copyrighted materials in AI training. Content creators and tech companies alike will be closely watching the outcome, as it could shape future practices and policies in the evolving field of AI development.