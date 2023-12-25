Investigation Launched into Social Media Posts Following Killing of Turkish Soldiers

An investigation has been launched Ankara’s chief public prosecutor’s office into individuals who posted on the social media platform Eksi Sozluk regarding the recent killing of 12 Turkish soldiers the PKK in northern Iraq. The authorities are taking firm action against those who made derogatory comments about the fallen soldiers and their families.

In addition to this investigation, the chief public prosecutor’s office in Antalya city has issued a detention order against another individual, identified only as O.K., who also made offensive posts regarding the soldiers. O.K. has been apprehended, and a search of their residence led to the seizure of several weapons.

The investigation is being conducted for various crimes, including offenses against Ataturk, incitement or insult of the public, creating fear and panic, and insulting the Turkish nation and its institutions. The authorities are committed to prosecuting those responsible for such offensive and criminal posts.

The Family and Social Services Ministry has also expressed its condemnation of these posts, emphasizing that they are in violation of the values and principles of Turkish society. The ministry has requested a block on access to the objectionable content and has filed a criminal complaint against those responsible for the offensive remarks.

This investigation demonstrates the seriousness with which the Turkish government takes offenses against its soldiers and their families. In an era heavily influenced social media, authorities are working to ensure that such platforms are not used to spread hatred, incite violence, or demean the sacrifices made the armed forces in the line of duty.

It is crucial for individuals to exercise responsible behavior and respect when discussing sensitive matters such as national security and loss of life. The investigation and subsequent legal actions send a clear message that the Turkish government will not tolerate any disrespect towards its soldiers or any attempts to incite hatred and hostility within society.