Michael Connelly Reflects on the Legacy of Harry Bosch and the Challenges of Bringing his Characters to the Screen

Best-selling author Michael Connelly reflects on the success of his renowned character, LAPD Det. Harry Bosch, who has become the longest running character on streaming television. The hit series “Bosch” ran for seven seasons on Amazon and has now spun off into “Bosch: Legacy,” premiering its second season on Amazon Freevee. Connelly’s books have also inspired Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer.”

Connelly discusses the thrill of adapting his novels for television and the joy of seeing his characters come to life on screen. He acknowledges the challenges of telling stories within a changing cultural context and utilizing material from books that are nearly 30 years old.

While Connelly continues to write new adventures for Harry Bosch and other characters, he also enjoys exploring new stories that are not taken directly from the books. He even mentions that ideas from the TV series have made their way back into his novels, such as the character Maddie becoming a police officer.

When asked about the similarities between himself and Harry Bosch, Connelly reveals that they share a connection through their daughters, who are the exact same age and attended the same schools. The father-daughter relationship has become a trademark in Connelly’s writing and is inspired his own life.

Connelly explains that his love for reading and the classics led him to become a writer, and his experience as a former journalist covering the police provides authenticity to his crime novels. He initially created Harry Bosch as an outsider, drawing from his own experiences and observations.

Although Connelly acknowledges the desire for Harry Bosch and Mickey Haller to cross paths on screen, he recognizes the challenges of making it happen, as the characters exist on separate streaming networks. He jokingly mentions that solving the war in Ukraine might be easier than bridging the gap between Netflix and Amazon. However, he remains proud of the success of both TV shows and the impact his characters have made in the literary and streaming world.

Sources:

– Associated Press