Michael Connelly’s Detective Character Bosch Becomes Longest Running Character on Streaming Television

Michael Connelly, the best-selling author of nearly 40 titles, is not only known for his 85 million book sales, but also for the success of his detective character, Harry Bosch, on streaming television. “Bosch,” a series based on Connelly’s book series, ran for seven seasons on Amazon and recently premiered its second season on Amazon Freevee as “Bosch: Legacy.” The show has become the longest running character on streaming television, which Connelly is extremely proud of.

However, Bosch is not the only character from Connelly’s books to make it to the small screen. Netflix recently premiered the second season of “The Lincoln Lawyer,” based on Connelly’s book series featuring protagonist Mickey Haller, who is Harry Bosch’s half-brother. While the characters have appeared together in the books, they are unlikely to appear together on television due to being on separate streaming networks.

Connelly spoke with The Associated Press about the legacy of his detective character, the changes between the time the books were written and the series, and the similarities he shares with Harry Bosch. He mentioned that the adaptation process allows him a chance to retell the stories and explore new dimensions, as well as incorporate elements from the show back into his books.

He also discussed the father-daughter relationships in both the Harry Bosch and Mickey Haller series, which are inspired his own life. Connelly revealed that he and his character Bosch have daughters who are the same age and went to the same schools, making it a key connection between his life and his character.

Connelly’s journey as a writer began with his love for reading, particularly classic novels and private eye novels. As a former journalist who covered the police for 14 years, he saw the value in incorporating his authentic experiences into his books. This led to the creation of Harry Bosch, an outsider cop.

While there is a desire for Bosch and Haller to appear together on screen, Connelly acknowledges the difficulties due to the separate streaming networks. However, he remains pleased with the success of both shows and the opportunity to bring his characters to life in different ways.

