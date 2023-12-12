Title: Author’s Apology Reveals Shocking Truths Behind Book Review Controversy

Summary: Cait Corrain, author of the upcoming novel Crown of Starlight, has taken to Instagram to apologize for review-bombing books written Black and brown authors. Corrain confessed to creating fake accounts on Goodreads to negatively impact the ratings of certain books, while boosting her own. In her apology, she attributed her actions to a long battle with depression, alcoholism, and substance abuse. However, the revelation has been met with both condemnation and support from the literary community, with several authors coming forward to share their own experiences of being targeted Corrain prior to 2022.

Corrain’s apology shed light on the troubling truth behind the controversy. She revealed that she had been silently grappling with her mental health issues since June 2022, and her situation had worsened to the point of a “complete psychological breakdown” in December. During this time, she admitted to creating around six fake Goodreads accounts to manipulate book ratings.

The author also disclosed that a similar breakdown in 2022 had led her to create two fake accounts at that time. Corrain expressed remorse for her actions, acknowledging that she had “betrayed the confidence” of her agent, publishers, readers, and friends. However, her attempt to cover up her tracks fabricating a non-existent friend to blame only exacerbated the situation.

In the wake of this revelation, Corrain has faced severe consequences. Her publisher, Del Rey Books, and literary agent, Rebecca Podos, have both severed ties with her. The fallout from the controversy has also prompted other authors, including Molly X Chang and Danielle Jensen, to come forward as victims of Corrain’s review-bombing tactics in the past.

While Corrain’s apology has sparked a mix of reactions within the literary world, it brings to the forefront the importance of open discussions around mental health issues and the accountability of authors in the digital age.