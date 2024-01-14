Privacy Group Noyb Calls for Action Against Meta’s No-Ads Subscription

Privacy advocacy group Noyb has lodged an expanded complaint against Meta Platforms’ paid no-ads subscription service, highlighting the difficulty users face when attempting to withdraw their consent to being tracked. The group has urged the Austrian privacy watchdog to investigate the matter further.

Noyb previously informed the Austrian Data Protection Authority about Meta’s no-ads subscription service, which was launched in Europe in November. The group claimed that the service, which requires a fee to ensure privacy, is designed to comply with EU regulations regarding user data collection and targeted advertising.

Currently, users can choose to consent to being tracked and receive a free, ad-supported service. However, Noyb argues that withdrawing this consent is a complex process that requires users to switch to a paid subscription.

In its statement, Noyb emphasizes the importance of providing users with an easy and accessible way to withdraw their consent. The group believes that Meta should be compelled to offer such a solution, along with facing appropriate penalties for their current practices.

As Meta’s European headquarters are located in Ireland, the Austrian complaint is likely to be forwarded to the Irish data protection watchdog. The ruling issued the Irish privacy watchdog would hold jurisdiction across the entire 27-country EU bloc.

This ongoing dispute between Noyb and Meta brings the issue of user consent and convenience into focus. While Meta argues that their service adheres to EU standards, Noyb underscores the difficulties users encounter when trying to protect their privacy.

As the battle for digital privacy continues, it remains to be seen how regulatory authorities and tech companies will navigate the fine line between data collection for targeted advertising and the rights of users to control their personal information.