New Lessons for Hosting the Rugby World Cup in Australia

The recently concluded Rugby World Cup in France gave us a glimpse of what to expect when the prestigious event comes to Australia in 2027. With close to 2.4 million people attending across the seven-week spectacle, France 2023 showcased the continued global growth of the game. As Australian organizers prepare for the upcoming tournaments in 2027 and 2029, there are several key lessons to take away from this year’s World Cup.

1. Sustaining Support Regardless of Home Team Performance

It is crucial to ensure that support for the tournament remains strong, even if the home team, such as the Wallabies, does not perform well. The French World Cup demonstrated this, as the initial enthusiasm waned when the host team was knocked out. Australian organizers must find ways to keep all fans engaged throughout the event, leveraging the multicultural nature of the country and the large demographic of Rugby-playing nations.

2. Embrace Social Media to Maximize Exposure

In the era of social media, it is essential to open up access and encourage fan-driven content creation. The restrictions and geoblocking of official World Cup content on social media platforms during France 2023 frustrated fans worldwide. To maximize exposure and generate organic virality, organizers should allow fans to share and create their unique content related to the event.

3. Finding Optimal Timing

While late kick-off times may be acceptable in France, they might not resonate well with Australian audiences. Organizers should consider cultural differences and time the matches to suit local preferences. By pushing the World Cup period back a few weeks, they can also take advantage of mid-week games and family-friendly weekend afternoon fixtures, enhancing fan engagement and enjoyment.

4. Efficient Transportation Planning

Taking lessons from the overcrowding issues faced during France 2023, Australian organizers must ensure thorough planning and allocate additional resources to handle the influx of fans. Learning from the Women’s Football World Cup, where transportation was included in the tickets, integrating public transport services into the event can enhance the flow and accessibility for spectators.

5. Foster City Engagement and Support

Expanding the tournament to a six-pool, 24-team format provides an opportunity to create regional hubs across Australia. This approach allows cities to rally behind their chosen teams, generating excitement and support among the general public. Innovative initiatives, like Launceston’s odd-even divide during the 2003 World Cup, can further ignite interest during a period when there may not be many sporting events taking place. Placing teams in areas with significant expatriate populations, such as positioning Italy in Melbourne, will also foster a strong sense of connection and support.

By learning from the successes and challenges faced during the Rugby World Cup in France, Australian organizers can create a truly memorable and inclusive experience for fans, players, and participating nations in 2027 and beyond.

