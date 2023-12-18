Maintaining a Fit and Healthy Lifestyle: Montana Cox’s Secrets Revealed

Montana Cox, the stunning winner of Australia’s Next Top Model, is not only known for her striking looks but also her enviable figure. In a recent social media post, Montana wowed her followers with a mirror selfie showcasing her incredible body in a bright red bathing suit. But how does she maintain her flawless physique? Celebwell has gathered some insight into her top lifestyle habits.

When it comes to preparing for a runway show, Montana shared her regimen with Vogue. “Ten days before, I cut out alcohol and unhealthy food, and focus on consuming fish, vegetables, and brown rice,” she revealed. This disciplined approach helps her to stay on top of her game and showcase her best self on the catwalk.

Montana has a balanced approach to her diet, believing in moderation. “Everything in moderation when it comes to food! And as for fitness, I always try to squeeze in exercise, even if it’s just 15 minutes. You always feel so much better afterwards,” she shared with Body + Soul.

In her quest for wellness, Montana likes to turn up the heat. “If I have the time, I enjoy going to an infrared sauna or steam room. In New York, I frequent the steam room at Equinox, and in Sydney, I go to Nimbus & Co on Bondi Road, which has a fantastic infrared sauna,” she mentioned as one of her wellness habits.

To kickstart her day, Montana relies on a morning jolt. “I can’t start my day without a cup of coffee – I need it to get out of bed. I also love training on Bondi Beach. It’s the perfect outdoor workout spot because I don’t enjoy exercising indoors – it feels quite claustrophobic for me,” she confessed to the publication.

When it comes to exercise, Montana has found that bodyweight exercises bring her the best results. “I’ve discovered that using your own weight is key. Different approaches work for different people. For me, one-minute intervals of lunges, squats, push-ups, dips, and planks on each side are what my body responds to best,” she shared with Body + Soul.

Aside from keeping fit, Montana also has a secret hobby – cooking! “I enjoy spending time in the kitchen and experimenting with different types of cuisine. From baking to making sushi, I love it all,” she revealed to Galore.

So, if you’re looking to maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle, take a page out of Montana Cox’s book and embrace a disciplined approach to diet, stay active with bodyweight exercises, and indulge in wellness practices that work for you. Don’t forget to enjoy the journey and find joy in the kitchen like Montana does.