The Autobarn Wax On Show Off Competition Returns for 2023

The Autobarn Wax On Show Off competition is back for its second year, offering car and bike enthusiasts in Australia the opportunity to showcase their prized vehicles and compete for exciting prizes. Following the success of the 2022 competition, which saw thousands of participants nationwide, the event is expected to be even bigger in 2023.

Car and bike owners of all types are invited to bring their vehicles to any of the 140 Autobarn stores across the country and enter the Show ‘n’ Shine event. No matter the size, shape, or model, any car or bike can be entered for a chance to win.

Participating in the competition is easy. Simply take a picture of your vehicle at any Autobarn store between October 15 and November 12. Then, share the image on Autobarn’s Facebook page through the Wax On Show Off post pinned at the top of the page or upload it on Instagram using the hashtag #waxonshowoff. By sharing your images, you’ll have a chance to win the grand prize of $5000 to spend at any Autobarn store nationwide, as well as minor prize packs starting at $500 each. Autobarn Gift Cards and special prize packs from top-selling product suppliers will also be given away from a prize pool valued at over $20,000.

Each image posted grants one entry for the grand prize and automatic entry into one of several sub-categories, allowing participants to compete for additional Autobarn automotive products. The categories include Offroad Warrior, Bike, Ute, Aussie, Hot Hatch, Stance, JDM, Wagon, Most Unique, Old School/Retro, Euro, and Muscle.

So, gear up and get ready to showcase your vehicle at the Autobarn Wax On Show Off competition. It’s an opportunity to flaunt your passion, connect with fellow enthusiasts, and potentially win exciting prizes.

