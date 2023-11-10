The Highly Anticipated cRPG “Broken Roads” Delays Release to Early 2024 for Additional Polish Time

The launch of the highly anticipated cRPG “Broken Roads,” developed Australian indie studio Drop Bear Bytes, has been delayed just days before its scheduled release date. Originally set to be launched on November 13, the studio announced that the game will now be released in early 2024 to allow for additional polish time. This unexpected delay caught many eager fans surprise, as the game’s Steam page still displayed the original release date at the time of the announcement.

“Broken Roads” offers players a traditional isometric RPG experience, where they navigate a desolate future Australia. The game, which boasts approximately 30 hours of gameplay and nearly 400,000 words of dialogue, is content complete. However, Drop Bear Bytes admitted that the extensive content requires meticulous testing, which can be time-consuming. To ensure the game’s quality and to address any potential bugs, the developer made the difficult decision to delay the release.

One remarkable aspect of this delay is that review copies of the game had already been distributed to various publications, including IGN, which had begun the reviewing process. The developer, acknowledging the inconvenience caused, expressed their commitment to improving the game’s quality providing extra resources to their quality assurance (QA) teams.

In a subsequent update on Twitter, Drop Bear Bytes confirmed that all versions of “Broken Roads” would be delayed. The studio now plans to release both the PC and console versions simultaneously, instead of a split release. By granting their QA teams additional time to thoroughly test the game, the developers hope to ensure a smoother and more polished gaming experience for players.

While fans may be disappointed the delay, it is reassuring to see that the developer prioritizes delivering a high-quality product. With the extended polish time, “Broken Roads” has the potential to become an outstanding addition to the cRPG genre.