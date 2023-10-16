Australia Fines X (formerly Twitter) AU$610,500 for Lack of Transparency on Child Sexual Exploitation Content

Australia’s eSafety Commission has fined X, formerly known as Twitter, AU$610,500 (US$385,000) for failing to provide a satisfactory explanation of its efforts to combat child sexual exploitation content. The eSafety Commission, described as the world’s first government agency dedicated to online safety, had issued transparency notices to X and other platforms earlier this year, questioning their actions in addressing issues such as child sexual exploitation, sexual extortion, and the livestreaming of child sexual abuse.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant announced that X, along with Google, had not fully complied with the notices and had failed to adequately respond to certain questions. X, now under the ownership of Elon Musk, was singled out as the worst offender since it provided no answers to important questions, including the number of staff dedicated to trust and safety since Musk’s takeover. Inman Grant expressed her observation of a “degree of defiance” from X.

The fine can be challenged X in the Australian Federal Court, but in such a case, the court has the authority to impose a daily fine of up to AU$780,000 ($493,402) since March when the eSafety Commission first discovered the platform’s lack of compliance. Inman Grant stated that the commission would continue to pressure X through notices in order to encourage the company to be more transparent, and warned that fines would persist if X persisted in stonewalling.

In addition to fining X, the eSafety Commission issued a formal warning to Google for providing “generic responses to specific questions.” However, Google regional director Lucinda Longcroft emphasized the company’s commitment to protecting children on its platforms and its investment in fighting the spread of child sexual abuse material.

