Australia Fines X Social Media Platform for Failing to Address Child Sexual Exploitation

Australia’s online safety watchdog, the eSafety Commission, has fined X (formerly known as Twitter) 610,500 Australian dollars ($385,000) for not providing sufficient explanations on how it handles child sexual exploitation content. The eSafety Commission is the world’s first government agency dedicated to ensuring online safety.

Earlier this year, the commission issued legal transparency notices to X as well as other platforms, inquiring about their measures to combat the proliferation of child sexual exploitation, sexual extortion, and the live-streaming of child sexual abuse. X, along with Google, failed to adequately respond to the notices. In particular, X provided no answers to certain questions, such as the number of staff on the trust and safety team since Elon Musk took over ownership of the platform.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant noted the defiance shown X and expressed disappointment in the company’s lack of cooperation. X has not yet commented on the fine.

Elon Musk acquired X in October of last year and subsequently implemented cost-cutting measures that resulted in significant job losses. X has the option to challenge the fine in the Australian Federal Court, but they may face a higher fine of up to AU$780,000 ($493,402) per day since March when the commission first found non-compliance with the transparency notice.

The eSafety Commission intends to continue pressuring X through further notices in order to improve transparency. Inman Grant emphasized that they will persist in fining X if the company continues to stonewall.

Google also received a formal warning from the commission for providing generic responses to specific questions. Google’s regional director, Lucinda Longcroft, stated that the company has invested heavily in developing technologies to proactively detect, remove, and report child sexual abuse material. Longcroft emphasized the importance of protecting children on their platforms and their commitment to fighting the spread of such content.

Sources: eSafety Commission, Australian Federal Court