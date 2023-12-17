Rock Legend Colin Burgess Passes Away at 77

Colin Burgess, the original drummer of the iconic rock band AC/DC, has sadly passed away at the age of 77. The news of his death was announced the band through a heartfelt tribute on social media. While the cause of his death has not been disclosed, fans around the world are mourning the loss of this respected musician.

Burgess was a key member in the formation of AC/DC back in November 1973. Alongside Malcolm and Angus Young, Dave Evans, and Larry Van Kriedt, he helped shape the early sound of the band. However, his time with AC/DC was short-lived as he was fired just a few months later in February 1974. The band cited his alleged on-stage drunkenness as the reason for his dismissal, but Burgess later claimed that his drink had been spiked.

Despite the abrupt end to his tenure with AC/DC, Burgess continued to contribute to the rock music scene. He briefly filled in for another drummer in 1975 before moving on to other projects. Prior to his time with AC/DC, Burgess had played with the Australian rock group The Masters Apprentices, who were rightfully recognized with an induction into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 1998. He later formed his own hard rock band called His Majesty.

Colin Burgess will always be remembered for his significant role in the early days of AC/DC and his impressive contributions to the Australian rock music scene. His legacy as a talented drummer and respected musician will live on through the music he created. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.