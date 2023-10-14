Repatriation Flights from Israel Cancelled Due to Changing Conditions

Summary: Australian repatriation flights from Israel have been cancelled due to rapidly changing conditions in the region. The Department of Foreign Affairs announced the cancellation of two subsequent flights, with no confirmation on when the next flights would leave. The Australian government is working to ensure that Australians who want to leave can do so as soon as possible. Senator Penny Wong explained that departures from Gaza are extremely challenging due to the dangerous security situation. Earlier, a repatriation flight landed in London, bringing 238 Australians and their families back home from the Israel-Hamas conflict. Qantas, the airline operating the flights, cited safety concerns as the reason for the flight cancellations. The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing assistance to over 1,500 registered Australians in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank, although not all of them are looking to leave.

In light of the unpredictable and unstable conditions in the region, repatriation flights for Australians in Israel have been postponed indefinitely. The Department of Foreign Affairs’ Smart Traveller account posted an update on social media, informing Australians in Israel about the cancellation of upcoming flights. The situation is highly challenging and rapidly changing, making it unsafe for repatriation flights to operate as scheduled. The Australian government is actively working to ensure the safe return of its citizens from the conflict-stricken region but did not provide any information on when the next flights will be available.

Senator Penny Wong emphasized the difficulties faced in attempting to facilitate departures from Gaza due to the dangerous security situation. The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has created an environment of uncertainty and heightened risks, making it even more crucial for the safe repatriation of Australians. These repatriation flights were announced Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on October 8, aiming to bring back Australians free of charge.

The first flight, carrying 238 Australians and their families, successfully left Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and landed in London. However, the subsequent flights to Australia have been cancelled due to deteriorating conditions on the ground in Israel. Qantas, the airline operating the repatriation flights, conducted constant safety assessments and made the difficult decision to prioritize passenger safety discontinuing the further planned flights.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade have been offering assistance to over 1,500 registered Australians in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank. While not all of them are seeking repatriation, the department remains committed to ensuring the well-being and support of its citizens in the region.

