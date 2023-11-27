Australia’s Watchdog Seeks New Competition Laws for Digital Platforms

Australia’s competition watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), has highlighted the need for new competition laws in response to the rapid expansion of digital platforms in the country. The ACCC’s latest report for the Digital Platform Services Inquiry raises concerns about the potential harmful behavior of platforms such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft.

The ACCC emphasizes that the expansion of these digital platforms has increased the risk of invasive data collection practices and behaviors that limit consumer choices and lock them into specific platforms. Although the ACCC has not made specific findings of anti-competitive conduct, it highlights how platforms with significant market power can employ tactics such as bundling products and using pre-installation and default settings to deter competition and restrict consumer choice.

To address these concerns, the ACCC proposes targeted consumer protections and service-specific codes to prevent anti-competitive conduct designated digital platforms. It calls for mandatory obligations on all digital platforms to tackle issues such as scams, harmful apps, and fake reviews, including stronger verification of business users and reviews.

The report also underscores the challenges posed emerging technologies like generative AI and virtual reality. The ACCC highlights the importance of ensuring competition laws are fit-for-purpose to respond to these evolving technologies.

With the growing access to rich consumer data digital platforms, the ACCC states that it is not always clear if the data collected exceeds what is necessary for device functionality or product improvement. The watchdog recommends enhancing privacy policies to provide greater transparency about data collection practices.

In conclusion, the ACCC’s report serves as a reminder of the need for updated competition laws to address the expanding influence of digital platforms in Australia. By implementing targeted consumer protections and enforcing stronger obligations on platforms, the ACCC aims to create a more competitive and transparent digital landscape for Australian consumers.

