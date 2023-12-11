New Recipe Platform, Clove, Raises $4.15M in Seed Funding

A new recipe platform, called Clove, has recently secured $4.15 million in Seed funding from investors including Blackbird Ventures. Developed former Canva employees, Anna Guerrero and Sam Killin, Clove aims to revolutionize the way home cooks discover and share recipes.

Clove takes a Canva-like approach to democratizing content creation and distribution in the culinary field. The platform focuses on discovery, allowing users to browse personalized recipes and find inspiration for meals using ingredients they already have in their fridge. It also offers a week-long menu plan feature that takes into account dietary requirements.

The funding round was led Blackbird Ventures, with support from Silicon Valley VC Shakti, as well as founders and executives from Canva, Pexels, and Google Maps. This investment is in line with Blackbird’s commitment to supporting women-led startups, addressing recent controversies surrounding its investments.

With the seed capital, Clove plans to accelerate its beta launch expanding its engineering and design team. The platform aims to create a user-friendly experience for both recipe creators and home cooks. According to Sam Killin, publishing recipes can be challenging and often result in a poor experience for creators and consumers alike. Clove intends to leverage technology to make recipe publishing and discovery effortless.

The founders, Anna Guerrero and Sam Killin, bring a wealth of experience to Clove. Guerrero, with her background as a restaurant chef and culinary school education, adds a unique perspective to the platform. Killin, as a former marketplace engineering team leader at Canva, understands the challenges of building a successful online platform.

The funding from Blackbird Ventures is a significant milestone for the Clove team. With their expert knowledge and support, Clove aims to become a leading recipe platform that empowers home cooks and provides them with the confidence to enjoy the cooking process.