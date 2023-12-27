Ancient Egypt Exhibition to Adjust Display Text Following Complaint

The Australian Museum has decided to revise a display at its new Ancient Egypt exhibition after receiving a complaint from a Jewish group regarding the use of the term “Palestine”. The exhibit, titled Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs, includes a panel describing Ramses the Great’s involvement in the Battle of Kadesh in 1275BC, stating that the fighting took place in Libya and Palestine.

The Australian Jewish Association (AJA) expressed concerns about the inaccurate use of the word “Palestine” in an exhibit on Ancient Egypt. In response, the museum released a statement clarifying that they used both ancient and modern geographic references, mentioning the site of the Battle of Kadesh and Ramses’ battles in what is known today as Libya and Palestine. The museum has agreed to modify the panel to refer to the area as “what is today known as Libya and Palestine” to ensure clarity.

While the museum did not specify which battles occurred in the Gaza Strip or the occupied West Bank, which fall under Palestinian authority, it is uncertain if the term Palestine was used to refer to areas within the state of Israel.

This incident is the latest in a series of disputes related to the history of the Israel-Palestine region. The Australian Palestinian Advocacy Network President, Nasser Mashni, criticized the museum’s decision, arguing that it contributes to the erasure of Palestinian history and cultural heritage. He highlighted the importance of recognizing and preserving the Palestinian people’s historic connection to their homeland.

The Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs exhibition has received significant attention, with 100,000 tickets sold before its opening. The exhibition features notable artifacts, including a 1.85-meter high coffin of Ramses II. The museum hopes that the revision of the display text will address concerns raised while still providing an informative and engaging experience for visitors.