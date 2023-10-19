Australian Startup CipherStash Raises $3 Million to Expand its Data Encryption Cybersecurity Offerings

CipherStash Pty. Ltd., an Australian searchable data encryption cybersecurity startup, has announced that it has secured $3 million in new funding. The funding will be used to expand the company’s digital defense offerings to combat the increasingly complex tactics employed cybercriminals. CipherStash aims to provide protection against data breaches, identity theft, and other digital threats.

Founded in 2022, CipherStash utilizes advanced queryable encryption technology to keep data encrypted in use, rather than solely at rest. This unique feature allows users to track and monitor how sensitive data is accessed, even when it leaves core systems. It enables development teams to ensure that access controls are always applied, enhancing data security.

CipherStash’s service is designed to keep stacks protected, providing users with peace of mind that their sensitive data will not fall into the wrong hands. The startup offers extensive language and database integrations, currently supporting PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Vitess Microsoft SQL Server, and Cockroach DB. Additional support for Rust, C#, and Golang is planned for the near future.

CipherStash’s Encryption-in-Use technology provides a layer of defense that is not achievable with traditional systems. With this technology, access controls can be applied more tightly, and any unwanted accesses can be quickly identified, even as data moves across an organization.

The recent funding round was led Skip Capital LLC, with participation from SixThirty Ventures LLC. Skip Capital’s network and experience in scaling successful B2B businesses will support CipherStash in unlocking new opportunities. Additionally, SixThirty’s collaboration platform and Cyber and Privacy Advisory Board will serve as invaluable resources, given their expertise in the industry’s unique challenges.

This funding round follows CipherStash’s previous round, in which they raised $3.3 million in October 2021. While the valuation of the new round was not disclosed, it was described the company as almost double that of the 2021 round. Previous investors in CipherStash include AirTree Management LLC and Nexus Venture Partners L.P.

By expanding its digital defense offerings, CipherStash aims to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats and provide organizations with robust protection against data breaches and other digital risks.

