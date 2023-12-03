The Evolution of Scientists’ Social Media Presence in the Face of Misinformation

As the world grapples with critical issues such as climate change and pandemics, scientists are facing a dilemma about how to effectively connect with the public amidst the rise of misinformation and fake news. In a recent survey conducted Cosmos and the Australian Science Media Centre (AusSMC), it was found that many scientists are leaving popular social media platforms due to concerns about the spread of misinformation.

While social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) have been traditionally seen as the go-to platform for sharing material online, the survey revealed that scientists are increasingly turning to professional networking platform, LinkedIn, as an alternative. Around 45% of scientists surveyed who use social media professionally maintain a LinkedIn account, compared to 70% who use X for professional purposes.

The survey also shed light on the challenges faced scientists in their social media presence. Around 62% of scientists reported experiencing good-faith criticism on social media, while 35% encountered abuse. Additionally, 80% of scientists witnessed fake news, misinformation, or disinformation related to their area of expertise, primarily on X and Facebook.

Despite these challenges, scientists recognize the value of social media in sharing their expertise with the public. However, time, resources, and training were identified as the main limitations to maintaining an active and effective social media presence. Furthermore, scientists expressed concerns about the safety of their public presence on these platforms.

The changing landscape of social media has led to the fragmentation of the online scientific community. Many scientists feel unsure of where to establish a new network. The demise of X as the “public square” has left scientists searching for alternative platforms to connect with peers and the wider public.

In conclusion, scientists are navigating the ever-evolving social media landscape in their quest to engage with the public amidst the prevalence of misinformation. While platforms like X have faced criticism for their role in spreading fake news, scientists are finding solace in platforms like LinkedIn. The challenges of abuse and misinformation persist, but scientists remain committed to sharing their work with the wider population. As they continue to adapt their social media strategies, scientists are searching for new platforms where they can build communities and advocate for evidence-informed decision making.

Sources: Cosmos, Australian Science Media Centre (AusSMC)

