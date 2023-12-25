Pakistan and Australia Exchange Gifts Ahead of Boxing Day Test

In a heartwarming gesture, the Pakistani cricket team delighted their Australian counterparts and their families with gifts as both teams prepared for the highly anticipated Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The players from Pakistan visited the Australian nets, bringing with them gift baskets and candies for the children – a true symbol of goodwill and sportsmanship.

Led their new captain, Shan Masood, alongside his predecessor Babar Azam and the Pakistan coaching staff, the players exchanged smiles and shared the festive spirit with their Australian counterparts. Videos of this heartwarming interaction quickly went viral on various social media platforms, with fans from both nations praising the amicable bond between the teams.

Australian vice-captain Pat Cummins expressed his gratitude for the thoughtful gesture, saying, “That was just great. Just Merry Christmas gifts and lollipops for the kids. So that was great. We’ve got a good relationship with the Pakistan side.” Cummins also reminisced about the special tour the teams had a couple of years ago, highlighting the strong connection between the players.

The Boxing Day Test holds great significance in the cricketing calendar, and both teams are eagerly preparing to give their best performance on the field. Pakistan, having lost the first Test a significant margin of 360 runs, made changes to their 12-player shortlist, dropping Sarfaraz Ahmed. The final playing eleven for Pakistan will be decided just before the toss on Tuesday at the MCG.

In contrast, Australia has named an unchanged playing eleven for the upcoming Test. The team will rely on their consistent lineup and seek to continue their winning momentum from the previous match.

As fans eagerly await the clash between these two cricketing powerhouses, the heartwarming exchange of gifts between Pakistan and Australia serves as a reminder that sportsmanship and camaraderie transcend the competitive spirit on the field.