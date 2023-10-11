Australia Plans to Regulate Digital Wallet Providers Including Apple Pay and Google Pay

The Australian government has announced plans to introduce new laws that would allow the country’s central bank to regulate digital wallet providers such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Currently, these payment platforms are not designated as payment systems and operate outside of Australia’s financial regulatory system.

The proposed legislation would grant the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) the authority to monitor digital wallet payments in a manner similar to credit card networks and other transactions. Additionally, the treasurer would be given powers to instruct regulators to assess the potential risks posed various payment platforms.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers stated that these measures are being taken to protect consumers, promote competition, and encourage innovation in the digital payment sector. The draft law would expand the definitions of “payment system” and “participant” in existing Australian laws.

The need for regulation in this area has become increasingly apparent, as the growth of digital wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and WeChat Pay, has outpaced the development of payments infrastructure and regulatory frameworks. According to a report from the Australian Banking Association, the number of mobile wallet transactions in the country is projected to reach 2.4 billion 2022, up from 29.2 million in 2018.

Both Apple and Google have expressed opposition to being designated as payment providers, arguing that customers primarily use their phones to make payments with cards issued banks. Apple declined to comment on the draft law, but referred to a submission it made to the treasury in July, emphasizing the limited role of digital services in the payment system. Google did not provide an immediate response to a request for comment.

The Australian government is currently seeking feedback on the draft legislation from stakeholders, with a deadline of November 1. The legislation is expected to be introduced to parliament later this year.

