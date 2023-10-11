Australian Government to Regulate Digital Wallet Providers Including Apple Pay and Google Pay

The Australian government has announced plans to introduce new laws that would grant regulatory powers to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to oversee digital wallet providers such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Currently, these payment systems are not classified under Australia’s financial regulatory system.

The proposed legislation aims to bring digital wallet payments under the same level of scrutiny as credit card networks and other transactions. It also empowers the treasurer to order regulators to assess any potential risks posed payment platforms in the country.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers stated that the government is taking steps to address the risks associated with unregulated digital payment services. The objective is to protect consumers, promote competition, and foster innovation.

The draft law expands the definitions of “payment system” and “participant” in Australia’s existing legislation, bridging the gap between the evolving digital economy and the current financial infrastructure.

According to a report the Australian Banking Association, there has been a significant shift in payment preferences in recent years, with mobile wallet transactions in the country skyrocketing to 2.4 billion in 2022 from 29.2 million in 2018.

Both Google and Apple have voiced opposition to being classified as payment providers, arguing that customers only use their devices to make payments using cards issued banks. Apple has declined to comment on the draft law, stating that any reforms should be proportionate to the limited role digital services play in the payment system. Google has yet to respond to requests for comment.

The Australian government is seeking feedback from stakeholders on the proposed legislation until November 1. It is anticipated that the legislation will be introduced to parliament later this year.

Sources:

– No URLs