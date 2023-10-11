Australia Plans to Regulate Digital Wallet Providers

The Australian government intends to introduce new legislation granting the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) regulatory authority over digital wallet providers such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. At present, these digital payment systems exist outside of Australia’s financial regulatory system because they are not designated as payment systems. By expanding the definitions of “payment system” and “participant” under existing laws, the proposed rules would subject digital wallet payments to the same monitoring as credit card networks and other transactions.

According to Treasurer Jim Chalmers, the purpose of the legislation is to address the risks associated with unregulated digital payment services. The government aims to protect consumers, promote competition, and drive innovation. Additionally, the legislation would grant the treasurer powers to order regulators to assess any payment platforms that may pose risks to the country.

The need for regulation stems from the rapid growth of digital payment services like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and China’s WeChat Pay. The Australian Banking Association has noted a significant shift in payment preferences in recent years, with mobile wallet transactions in the country rising from 29.2 million in 2018 to 2.4 billion in 2022.

Both Apple and Google have expressed opposition to this move, with Apple stating that digital services have a limited, indirect role in the payment system. However, the Australian government is seeking feedback from stakeholders on the draft legislation until November 1. It plans to introduce the legislation to parliament later this year.

With this proposed regulation, Australia aims to bring its payments infrastructure and regulatory framework up to speed with the evolving digital economy. By subjecting digital wallet providers to financial regulation, the government hopes to create a safer and more competitive landscape for consumers.

Sources:

– Reuters (No URL)

– Australian Banking Association (No URL)