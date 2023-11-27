Australia to Regulate Digital Payment Services Like Apple Pay and Google Pay

Australia’s government is taking steps to bring digital payment services, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, under the same regulatory framework as traditional credit cards and other payment methods. The legislation, set to be introduced to parliament this week, aims to modernize Australia’s payments system and ensure that emerging technologies are adequately regulated.

Digital wallets provided companies such as Apple, Google, and Tencent have gained significant popularity in recent years. However, these services currently operate outside of the existing Australian payments law. The new legislation will broaden the regulatory powers of the Reserve Bank of Australia to encompass digital payment services and emerging technologies.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers emphasized the need to adapt the payments system to meet the demands of the evolving economy. He stated, “We want to make sure the increasing use of digital payments occurs in a way that helps promote greater competition, innovation, and productivity across our entire economy.”

The introduction of these regulations is timely, given the rapid growth of digital wallets, particularly among the younger generations. In the June quarter of 2021, transactions made through digital wallets accounted for 35% of all card transactions, a significant jump from just 10% in early 2020. This shift highlights the increasing preference for mobile payments in Australia.

Furthermore, the legislation includes provisions that empower relevant ministers to subject specific payment systems or platforms to special oversight if they pose a risk of “national significance.” This ensures that any potential risks associated with digital payment services can be addressed promptly and effectively.

By regulating digital payment services like Apple Pay and Google Pay, Australia aims to foster greater competition, innovation, and productivity within its payments ecosystem. The legislation reflects the country’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the financial sector.

