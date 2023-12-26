Christmas Storm Causes Widespread Damage and Tragic Fatality in Australia

In a devastating turn of events, a severe thunderstorm on Christmas night wreaked havoc across eastern Australia, leaving behind a trail of destruction and claiming one life. Reports indicate that approximately 110,000 homes experienced power outages due to the “catastrophic” damage caused the storm.

The powerful winds and thunderstorms caused power lines to be knocked down in Brisbane and the Gold Coast area, resulting in widespread power cuts. According to Energex, the energy company in the region, the damage caused the storm is comparable to that of a cyclone. They warned customers that some may have to endure days without electricity as they work tirelessly to restore power to affected areas.

Tragically, a 59-year-old woman lost her life when a tree fell on her in a Gold Coast street. Despite the efforts of emergency services, including critical care paramedics, she could not be revived. The scene was described as a disaster zone, with trees uprooted and debris littering the roads. Another woman was trapped in her car for over an hour due to a fallen tree.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued further warnings for the region, as more severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rainfall are expected. In addition, a major flooding alert has been issued for a river located 40 kilometers inland from the Gold Coast.

The devastating effects of this Christmas storm serve as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and sometimes destructive nature of weather patterns. As the affected communities work together to recover and rebuild, it is important to prioritize safety and take necessary precautions during severe weather events.