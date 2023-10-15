Australia’s Online Safety Regulator Takes Tougher Stance on Tech Giants’ Handling of Child Sexual Exploitation Material

Australia’s online safety regulator, the eSafety Commissioner, has issued an official warning to Google and fined Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) $610,500 for their handling of child sexual exploitation material on their platforms. The Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, expressed disappointment with the responses from both companies.

The infringement notices were issued because the companies failed to adequately respond to questions about how they detect, remove, and prevent child sexual abuse material, grooming, and extortion. X, in particular, failed to provide any response to some questions and left others incomplete or inaccurate. The company also did not adequately answer questions about its safety and public policy staff following the acquisition and subsequent job cuts.

Twitter, which rebranded as X, faced additional scrutiny due to the mass layoffs initiated Elon Musk, the company’s owner. These layoffs raised concerns about the platform’s ability to combat disinformation, hate speech, and child sexual abuse material. Last week, European commissioner Thierry Breton wrote to Elon Musk, warning about the spread of illegal content and disinformation on X.

Google received a formal warning for providing generic responses and aggregated information instead of addressing specific services. The company claimed that the warning pertained to only a small number of answers and not its efforts to prevent the spread of child abuse material on its platforms.

The eSafety Commissioner expects Google, as a well-resourced and technically proficient company, to provide comprehensive answers to their questions. X has 28 days to pay the penalty, which is the first issued the Commissioner, or request the withdrawal of the infringement notice. Failure to comply may result in the matter being taken to court.

Child sexual exploitation material: Material that involves the sexual abuse or exploitation of children.

Grooming: The process which an adult builds an emotional connection with a child to gain their trust for the purpose of sexual abuse or exploitation.

Extortion: The act of obtaining something, such as money or services, through coercion or threats.

Disinformation: False or misleading information that is deliberately spread to deceive or manipulate people.

Hate speech: Speech that promotes violence, discrimination, or hostility towards individuals or groups based on attributes such as race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

Sources: The Australian Financial Review