Australia Votes on Historic Referendum for Indigenous Recognition

Australians will be voting in a historic referendum to determine whether Indigenous people should be recognized in the country’s constitution through the establishment of a parliamentary advisory board called the Voice to Parliament. The board would allow representatives from First Nations communities to provide independent advice to lawmakers on issues that affect them.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were the first inhabitants of Australia, but they have faced marginalization since British colonization in 1788. Currently, there are over 980,000 Indigenous people living in Australia, accounting for approximately 3.8 percent of the population.

Indigenous Australians face significant disadvantages, including a shorter life expectancy, higher rates of suicide and imprisonment, and limited access to healthcare services. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the referendum a major policy pledge during his election campaign last year.

The build-up to the vote has highlighted divisions in Australia, with reports of racism and abuse driven misinformation on social media. Some Indigenous community members are disheartened polls consistently favoring the ‘No’ vote.

On polling day, Australians will be asked to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to one question: “A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognize the First Peoples of Australia establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?” Voting is compulsory, and over 2.2 million people have already voted early.

If the ‘Yes’ campaign succeeds, the Voice to Parliament will be established. It will consist of members from First Nations communities, selected their fellow Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, serving for a fixed period of time. The Voice will provide independent advice to parliament and government on Indigenous matters, aiming to bridge the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

The ‘No’ campaign argues that there is insufficient information about how the Voice would operate and how members would be chosen. They raise concerns about potential legal risks and a potentially dysfunctional government. Critics reject the claim that the Voice could create permanent divisions in Australia.

The referendum marks Australia’s first since 1999, and to succeed, the ‘Yes’ campaign must secure over half of the national vote and a majority in at least four of the six states.

