How to Watch the MLS Match Between Austin and DC United: Kick-off Time and Team News

Summary:

Austin will face DC United in an important MLS regular season match. Both teams are looking for crucial victories as they strive to secure their place in the playoffs. Austin is currently six points away from qualifying for the wild card round in the Western Conference, while DC United is chasing ninth-placed Montreal in the Eastern Conference. With both teams eager to end their winless streaks, this promises to be an exciting clash.

Kick-off Time & Stadium:

The match will take place at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, USA. It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on October 4 in the United States.

How to Watch Online – TV Channels & Live Streams:

Fans around the world can watch the game on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass. Live updates can also be followed on GOAL, and highlights will be available on the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team News & Squads:

Austin will be without forward Gyasi Zardes due to a calf injury, while winger Emiliano Rigoni continues to adapt to his new role as a forward. Left-back Zan Kolmanic is ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

DC United will be missing left-back Mohanad Jeahze, whose return date is unknown, and goalkeeper Tyler Miller, who is out with an abdominal injury. Bono will continue to deputize for Miller in goal.

Predicted Lineups:

Austin: Stuver; Lima; Cascante, Valsanen, Fodrey; Wolff, Valencia, Pereira; Bruin, Ring; Rigoni.

DC United: Bono; Ruan, Pines, Williams, Santos; Klich, Durkin, Hopkins, Pirani; Ku-DiPietro, Benteke.

This match is a crucial opportunity for both Austin and DC United to secure valuable points and improve their positions in their respective conferences. It will be interesting to see how these teams perform and whether they can end their winless streaks.