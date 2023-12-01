Lawsuit Filed Against Austin ISD After Teacher’s Termination Following Viral TikTok Video

In a recent turn of events, a lawsuit has been filed against the Austin Independent School District (AISD) after the termination of a teacher who gained overnight fame after a TikTok video went viral. Sophia DeLoretto-Chudy, a former third-grade teacher at Becker Elementary School, found herself at the center of controversy when her video caught the attention of millions.

DeLoretto-Chudy’s termination was based on a violation of AISD’s social media policy, which states that if an employee’s use of electronic communication interferes with their job performance, it could lead to termination. During a special board meeting, the board of trustees upheld the decision to fire the teacher.

While DeLoretto-Chudy maintained that her termination violated her First Amendment rights, the district argued that it was not the content of the TikTok video but rather the disruptions it caused to the operations of the school district.

“It was the fact that there were disruptions to the operations of the school district because of TikTok. And we pushed back against that because this is one of the biggest school districts in Texas,” expressed DeLoretto-Chudy.

Facing this unexpected setback, DeLoretto-Chudy’s lawyer has filed a lawsuit against AISD in hopes of overturning the termination. The teacher is optimistic that the district will reconsider its decision, allowing her to continue her career in the classroom.

FAQ:

1. What was the reason for Sophia DeLoretto-Chudy’s termination?

– Sophia DeLoretto-Chudy was terminated for violating AISD’s social media policy due to disruptions caused her viral TikTok video.

2. Will Sophia DeLoretto-Chudy be able to teach again?

– DeLoretto-Chudy, along with her lawyer, has filed a lawsuit against AISD to challenge the termination decision in hopes of being able to resume her teaching career.

