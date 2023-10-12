Austin Ekeler Talks Call of Duty: Next and His Love for Gaming

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is not only a talented football player, but he is also an avid gamer and streamer. With over 30K followers on Twitch, Ekeler has built a community of fans who share his love for video games, particularly Call of Duty.

Recently, Ekeler participated in Call of Duty: Next, a special event that allowed popular streamers to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and share exclusive content with their followers. Ekeler joined hundreds of other streamers in the event, contributing to the already massive Call of Duty community.

In an interview with SB Nation’s JP Acosta, Ekeler discussed his passion for Call of Duty and some of his favorite aspects of the game. He revealed that he has been playing Call of Duty for as long as he can remember, even back when he didn’t have internet and would play split-screen with his brother. Ekeler has witnessed the evolution of Call of Duty, from the popular Zombies mode to the recent Warzone era.

When asked about the best Call of Duty player on the Chargers, Ekeler jokingly said it was himself but then admitted that wide receiver Keenan Allen might be the best. He also shared his love for other video games, particularly MMOs, although Call of Duty remains his go-to shooter game.

Ekeler expressed his excitement about the opportunity for NFL players and athletes in general to connect with fans through video games and streaming. He sees it as a great tool for building relationships and finding new opportunities. In fact, Ekeler revealed that he hired his CTO for his app through his streams.

Ekeler also talked about Call of Duty: Next and how it introduced new maps, guns, and a Warzone map. He explained that as a content creator, it is crucial for him to have early access to the game in order to provide valuable information and insights to his fans.

In conclusion, Austin Ekeler continues to engage with his fans through his love for gaming and streaming. He uses platforms like Twitch to connect with his followers and share exclusive content. Call of Duty remains a significant part of Ekeler’s gaming journey, and he is excited about the future of the game and the opportunities it brings for athletes and content creators alike.

