New Warning: Aussies Lose Millions to Ticket Scams

A new warning has been issued to music, sport, and entertainment fans in Australia, urging them to remain vigilant when purchasing tickets. So far this year, Aussies have lost almost $40 million due to goods and services scams. In an effort to combat this alarming trend, banks are implementing more proactive alerts for digital banking, aimed at helping customers identify potential scams.

One major bank, National Australia Bank (NAB), has expanded its proactive alert system, which was introduced earlier this year, to now include ticket and marketplace scams. Whenever a payment shows signs of being a scam, customers receive a real-time alert within the NAB app or NAB internet banking platforms.

To further raise awareness around ticket scams, NAB is launching a series of ads across various platforms, including Spotify, Gumtree, and Facebook Marketplace. The banking giant is committed to ensuring Australians understand the risks associated with buying tickets online via social media.

NAB’s security advisory and awareness manager, Laura Hartley, stresses the importance of being cautious when purchasing tickets online. Criminals have been known to hack social media profiles and sell fake concert tickets to the account owner’s unsuspecting friends. Hartley advises individuals to verify such transactions directly contacting the friend in question before sending any money. Additionally, she emphasizes the need to report any suspected scams to the bank immediately.

Recent data reveals that millennials are most susceptible to falling victim to buying and selling scams. Scammers prey on the fear of missing out (FOMO) experienced concert-goers, often responding to social media posts in search of tickets or advertising non-existent ones. While many customers complete their payments even after receiving alerts, data suggests that approximately $220,000 worth of payments are abandoned every day.

According to reports submitted to the government’s Scamwatch service, Australians have reported losses amounting to $39,354,405 due to buying and selling scams in 2023.

