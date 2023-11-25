The NBA Investigates Allegations Against Josh Giddey

The NBA is currently conducting an investigation into allegations involving Australian NBA star Josh Giddey and an underage girl. A league spokesperson confirmed this information in response to inquiries from ESPN. The allegations gained traction on various social media platforms earlier this week when images of Giddey went viral. As a result, the player turned off his Instagram comments.

During a recent media briefing ahead of his team’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Giddey, 21, chose not to comment on the allegations when asked reporters. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault also declined to provide any further details, stating that it is a personal matter and refraining from making any additional statements.

According to reports from ESPN and The Athletic, the NBA has taken notice of the allegations and is actively looking into the matter. The league is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all its players, as well as promoting a culture of respect and integrity.

Josh Giddey, the sixth overall pick in the 2021 draft, has been performing well for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season, averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Despite these allegations, Giddey has continued to contribute to his team’s success.

As the investigation unfolds, the NBA will take the necessary steps to gather all the relevant facts and make an informed decision based on the evidence presented. The league will prioritize the welfare of those involved and maintain its commitment to transparency.

