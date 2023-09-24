Magda Szubanski Shares Health Update: No Longer Pre-Diabetic

Magda Szubanski, the well-known Australian actor, has shared a surprising health update on social media. The 62-year-old star revealed that she is no longer pre-diabetic in an Instagram post that showcased her Gordon Ramsay-inspired breakfast. Szubanski explained that recent blood tests revealed her HbA1c (a test used to diagnose and monitor blood glucose control in diabetics) is now within the normal range.

Szubanski has been open about her chronic illnesses and her personal struggle with emotional eating. In an effort to raise awareness about health issues in Australia, she encouraged her followers to watch her documentary, Magda’s Big National Health Check, which aired on ABC. Through this program, she explores what health looks like in Australia today.

In the documentary, Szubanski bravely discusses her battle with emotional eating, sharing that it had served as a coping mechanism for her negative emotions. She expressed difficulty in forgiving herself and recounted the societal pressure to feel shame. Despite the challenges, she has been working on healing her relationship with her body and embracing exercise.

The term “pre-diabetes” refers to a condition where blood glucose levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. HbA1c is a blood test used to diagnose type 2 diabetes and monitor blood glucose control in diabetics.

Szubanski’s journey serves as an inspiration to many, as she works towards a healthier lifestyle. Her determination and resilience are evident as she shares her experiences to raise awareness and encourage positive change.

Sources:

– Magda Szubanski’s Instagram (@magda_szubanski)

– Magda’s Big National Health Check on ABC