Aussie Rapper Briggs Cuts Ties with Melbourne Storm over Indigenous Vote Controversy

Australian rapper Briggs, also known as Adam Briggs, has announced that he is cutting ties with the Melbourne Storm NRL club. This decision comes after it was revealed that a member of the club’s board of directors, Brett Ralph, contributed $75,000 to the ‘No’ vote campaign during the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum. The referendum, which proposed establishing an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, was ultimately rejected.

Briggs, who gained attention earlier this month for his video explaining the ‘Yes’ vote, immediately expressed his concerns to Storm CEO Justin Rodski when news of Ralph’s donation broke. However, feeling that the club had not taken appropriate action, Briggs wrote a letter to Storm Chairman Matt Tripp four weeks later, declaring his decision to withdraw his support.

In the letter, Briggs expressed his disappointment with the club’s failure to unify in support of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament proposal. He emphasized that both the NRL and the Storm have a significant number of Polynesian, South Sea Islander, and First Nations players on the field, yet this support is not reflected off the field.

Briggs criticized Ralph’s donation to the ‘No’ campaign, stating that it perpetuated stereotypes and misinformation about Indigenous people. He called on Storm to act in accordance with its publicly stated beliefs and support the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

In response, the club released a statement asserting that Ralph is entitled to his personal views. They clarified that he has never used the club or its players to express or promote these views. The statement also mentioned that 60% of Australian voters supported the campaign that Ralph financially backed.

Briggs’ decision to sever ties with the Melbourne Storm is one of the high-profile responses to the rejection of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament proposal. It has sparked a larger conversation about the significance of First Nations representation and the national anthem in Australian sports.

Defintions:

– NRL: National Rugby League

– Indigenous Voice to the Parliament: A proposal to establish a mechanism for Indigenous Australians to have a say in the laws and policies that affect them.

Sources:

– The Age: [source]

– Twitter: [source]