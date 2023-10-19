Aussie OnlyFans Millionaire Fined $1,033 for Typing and Driving Stunt

Australian social media star Jackson O’Doherty, known as the ‘Prank God’ on OnlyFans, has been hit with a $1,033 fine for a dangerous stunt he pulled while driving on the Gold Coast. O’Doherty shared the driving infringement notice on his social media channels, revealing that he was fined for typing on a typewriter while behind the wheel.

The photo posted O’Doherty shows him sitting in the driver’s seat with a typewriter on the steering wheel, which he claimed was painted pink at the time. The offense was categorized as “driver use typewriter handheld/resting on body” while on the Pacific Motorway in Upper Coomera. In addition to the fine, O’Doherty received four demerit points on his license.

Despite joking about going to prison instead of paying the fine, O’Doherty stated that he would pay it immediately. He also criticized the government for spending money on cameras to catch drivers using their phones while driving, implying that they should be focusing on more important issues.

While some criticized O’Doherty for his reckless actions, the majority of his fans supported him, calling his stunt “legendary” and praising his comedic talent. They saw the fine as insignificant to someone who made millions of dollars on OnlyFans.

This incident highlights the dangers of distracted driving and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws. Typing or using any handheld device while driving is illegal in many countries, including Australia, as it can lead to accidents and endanger lives.

Source: Yahoo News Australia