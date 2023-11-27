Australian model Ellie Gonsalves recently found herself dealing with backlash after expressing her decision to not have children. In an Instagram story, Gonsalves shared her list of 117 reasons why she doesn’t want kids, sparking a range of reactions from her followers. While some appreciated her openness and felt seen her words, others felt triggered and criticized her for her choice.

Addressing the controversy, Gonsalves emphasized the importance of open and respectful discussions about this topic. She believes that societal pressure surrounding the decision to have children can be unfair and often disregards differing opinions. The public backlash she has experienced reaffirms the need for more support and understanding for those who choose to remain childfree.

Gonsalves, who has been in a 15-year relationship, confesses that she frequently faces questions about her stance on parenthood. While some people are respectful and open to her perspective, she acknowledges that negative comments have hurt her in the past. She urges critics to consider the different paths people take in life and to refrain from pressuring others into conforming to societal norms.

It is essential to respect personal choices and not make those who don’t want children feel ashamed or inadequate for their decision. Gonsalves explains that she has never tried to convince someone otherwise when they express their desire not to have kids. Likewise, she emphasizes that she fully supports and celebrates those who choose to start a family.

Gonsalves recognizes the double standard that exists, where women who want children are unquestioningly accepted, while those who choose not to have kids often face judgment and exclusion. She aims to stand women who have made the decision to be childfree, particularly during family gatherings, where societal pressures can be intense.

In the end, Gonsalves advocates for respect and acceptance. Every person has the right to make their own choices without feeling less worthy for being different. It is crucial to create a society that celebrates diversity and supports everyone, regardless of their decision to have children or not.

