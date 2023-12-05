Concerns Raised About Parenting Methods of Social Media Influencer

A social media influencer has found herself facing criticism after sharing a video of her toddler’s temper tantrum on TikTok. Skye Wheatley, an Australian influencer with a significant following, captured her two-year-old son’s meltdown while shopping at a budget department store. The video shows the child throwing himself on the floor, screaming and kicking his legs.

While some viewers sympathized with Wheatley, others expressed concern about her parenting methods. They argued that filming the tantrum and seemingly rewarding the child’s behavior with a purchase only reinforced the idea that tantrums lead to rewards. Some viewers also questioned the appropriateness of constantly documenting her children’s lives for social media.

Wheatley defended herself against the backlash, clarifying that the item shown in the video was not given to her son until after they had left the store. She emphasized that tantrums are a normal part of a toddler’s development and do not reflect poorly on the parents.

Parenting experts have weighed in on the matter, suggesting that while it is important to validate a child’s emotions, it is also crucial to teach them appropriate ways to express themselves. By giving in to tantrums or using them as a means to get what they want, children may not learn effective communication skills.

This incident has sparked a larger discussion about the role of social media in parenting and the impact it may have on children’s behavior. Some argue that constantly filming children’s emotional outbursts for public consumption can be seen as exploitative or even harmful.

In an age where social media influencers have significant influence over their followers, it is essential for parents to consider the potential consequences of their actions. Balancing the desire to share one’s life online with the need to create healthy boundaries for children is a challenge that many influencers face.