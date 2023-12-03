Gold Coast Influencer Withdraws Daughter from School to Focus on Rising Social Media Career

In a bold move, Gold Coast influencer Kat Clark has announced that she will be homeschooling her 12-year-old daughter, Deja, to prioritize her burgeoning social media career. With over 5.3 million followers on TikTok, Kat believes that homeschooling will provide the flexibility and freedom necessary for Deja to fully explore and develop her influencer-related aspirations.

During a discussion on the It’s All Her podcast, Kat explained that the decision to homeschool was primarily driven the extensive travel demands of her own career. “Since entering this new profession, there has been a lot of travel involved. I’m often flying to Sydney, so the traditional nine to five schooling schedule just doesn’t work for us,” she noted. This choice, however, has sparked a debate among critics who express concerns about withdrawing Deja from formal education at such a formative age.

Emphasizing that she is doing what she believes is best for her daughter, Kat assured her critics that if Deja expresses a desire to return to traditional schooling, she will fully support that decision. “We’ve enrolled her in homeschooling for next year because we don’t want her to miss out on these opportunities. But if she decides, down the line, that this isn’t something she enjoys, we will be able to put her back in traditional schooling,” Kat shared.

While some critics question the long-term implications of prioritizing social media careers over formal education, fans of Kat have come to her defense. Many argue that learning is not confined to traditional school settings and that there are various paths to acquiring knowledge and skills. “There is no time limit on learning. If they want to finish their education later, they can do it in many different ways,” commented one supporter.

Ultimately, Kat’s decision to homeschool Deja reflects the changing landscape of education and the growing influence of social media careers in today’s society. As social media continues to shape and redefine career paths, parents and educators will undoubtedly face new challenges and opportunities in supporting young individuals pursuing non-traditional paths to success.

FAQ

Is homeschooling a viable option for children pursuing social media careers?

Yes, homeschooling can provide the flexibility and individualized attention needed for children to focus on developing their social media careers. It allows for personalized schedules and the ability to dedicate more time to honing skills relevant to their chosen path.

Are there concerns about missing out on a formal education?

While critics may express concerns about the potential drawbacks of homeschooling, such as limited social interaction or a lack of formal qualifications, it’s important to recognize that education is not confined to traditional school settings. There are various alternative avenues for learning and obtaining qualifications outside of the traditional academic system.