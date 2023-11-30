Mother-of-Two Influencer Faces Online Shaming for Her Styling Choices and Single-Parent Struggles

An influencer and mother-of-two, Kat Clark, has recently opened up about the online shaming she has faced for her fashion choices and single-parent struggles. With over 5 million TikTok followers and 347 million likes on the platform, Kat has built a substantial following sharing snippets of her everyday life.

In a recent video, Kat recounted an incident where a fellow mom at her daughter’s football game criticized her choice of clothing, specifically a crop top, and advised her to “dress her age.” Responding to the criticism, Kat confidently captioned the video with, “I’ll wear crop tops until I’m 80, just watch me.”

Although Kat is accustomed to negative remarks due to her public presence, she admits that the sheer volume of criticism she receives can sometimes be challenging to ignore. Speaking to news.com.au, she expressed her surprise and frustration at people being offended her outfit choices, stating, “It’s actually mind-blowing to me that people are offended what I chose to wear.”

Being a mother and a wife for nearly 20 years, Kat has often faced judgment and unwanted comments about her appearance. In addition to the remarks on TikTok, Facebook users have also body-shamed her, demanding that she “size up” and “cover up” more.

Instead of allowing the criticism to affect her, Kat remains determined to be a positive role model for her followers. She refuses to let others dictate how she dresses or presents herself, emphasizing that she does not want her children or young girls who admire her to feel the pressure to conform to someone else’s opinions.

